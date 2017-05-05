Fraternal Order of Police Honor Fallen Officers

by Danielle Wallace

Everyday officers risk their lives to protect the public. Friday, the Alabama State Fraternal Order of Police honored fallen officers.

Officers that are currently serving and retired officers attended the event to honor those lives and their families. Governor Kay Ivey was also there to express how thankful Alabama is for the officers that serve daily.

Friday’s ceremony highlights the work of Correctional Officer Kenneth Bettis. Bettis was fatally stabbed while on duty at the Holman Correctional facility in September of last year.

“He has served faithfully in our corrections department, doing his part to keep our community safe by honorably and faithfully serving the corrections arena. These men and women in law enforcement for us, what is uncommon courage, to them is just daily life,” says Jefferson Dunn, Commissioner of the Alabama Department of Corrections.

Officials with the fraternal order of police plan to present a medal to the widow of bettis in honor of his service.