Officials Release Details to Aaron Hernandez’s Suicide Note Left to Fiancee
Former NFL star Aaron Hernandez urged his fiancee to “live life and know I’m always with you” in a suicide note he left in his prison cell.
An excerpt from the note was released Friday as part of a court filing by prosecutors.
In the handwritten note, Hernandez calls Shayanna Jenkins Hernandez a “true angel” and “the definition of God’s love.”
He urges her to “tell my story fully, but never think anything besides how much I love you.”
The former New England Patriots tight end was found hanging from a bed sheet in his prison cell on April 19. He was serving a life sentence in a 2013 murder.
His suicide came five days after he was acquitted in a separate 2012 double slaying in Boston.
