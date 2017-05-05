Officials Release Details to Aaron Hernandez’s Suicide Note Left to Fiancee

by Rashad Snell

Former NFL star Aaron Hernandez urged his fiancee to “live life and know I’m always with you” in a suicide note he left in his prison cell.

An excerpt from the note was released Friday as part of a court filing by prosecutors.

In the handwritten note, Hernandez calls Shayanna Jenkins Hernandez a “true angel” and “the definition of God’s love.”

He urges her to “tell my story fully, but never think anything besides how much I love you.”

The former New England Patriots tight end was found hanging from a bed sheet in his prison cell on April 19. He was serving a life sentence in a 2013 murder.

His suicide came five days after he was acquitted in a separate 2012 double slaying in Boston.

