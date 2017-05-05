Raw May Day, Wonderful Weekend Weather

by Ryan Stinnett

Today is not going to be pleasant at all. The departing low pressure pulls northeast of the state, and we are going to see wrap-around moisture move back into Alabama, and that means we are going to keep it cloudy with scattered light rain showers. It will be looking more like a winter’s day compared to a spring day as it will be rather raw, colder, and very breezy. Highs struggle to make it into the 60s. Winds will be rather brisk out of the west at 15-25 mph with higher gusts expected, making it will be feeling much colder.

WONDERFUL WEEKEND WEATHER: The sky will clear Friday night and that will allow for a downright chilly Saturday morning, as lows will be in the lower 40s. After the crisp, very refreshing morning, the rest of the weekend will feature a warming trend as both Saturday and Sunday will feature a sunny sky. Highs Saturday will be in those upper 70s, while lower 80s return Sunday afternoon. Certainly a marvelous May weekend for all of Alabama.

LEFT TURNS ONLY: It is race weekend at Talladega and though today will be windy and cool with clouds and scattered light rain, but the weather gets better through the weekend. Bright sunny weather returns Saturday and Sunday with a warming trend; the high Saturday will be 70°, then upper 70s on Sunday.

DRY AND AND CALM PATTERN: A calmer weather pattern will remain in place over Alabama for much of next week. Much of the week looks quiet with a dry air mass in place. We stay in the 80s for all next week and most days will feature more sun than clouds. Our next round of rain and storms should arrive towards the end of next week, late Thursday or Friday.

Have a great day and an amazing weekend!

Ryan