Abundant Sunshine And A Slight Warming Trend

by Ben Lang

After a very chilly and somewhat dreary Friday, very nice weather is back for central and south Alabama. Highs Saturday topped out in the mid to upper 70s with abundant sunshine. Sunshine will be the dominant feature for the next several days as well. Tonight, lows fall to the lower 50s, so it will be a bit crisp early Sunday morning. By the afternoon, temperatures rebound to the lower 80s will full sunshine throughout the day.

Lower 50s again for Monday morning, but afternoon highs will be a bit warmer than Sunday, in the low to mid 80s. Looks even warmer for Thursday into Friday, with highs near 90 in some locations. Humidity will creep up a bit this week as well, but it won’t be oppressive. Our next best chance for rain will be on Friday. Looks to be a progressive system, so the area quickly dries out again. Right now, next weekend looks good with upper 70s Saturday, and lower 80s on Sunday with abundant sunshine both days.