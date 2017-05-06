Macon County Woman Arrested For Fatally Shooting Her Grandmother
Macon County authorities are investigating a fatal shooting.
Macon County Sheriff Andre Brunson says the shooting happened around 11 o’clock Saturday morning at a home on County Road 67.
Authorities say the family was preparing to go to a funeral when an altercation broke out between a 22-year-old woman and her 58-year-old grandmother.
They say the woman pulled out a gun and shot her grandmother, killing her.
She’s now charged with murder.
Authorities have not yet released the name of of the victim and continue to investigate.