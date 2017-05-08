New Baseball Roundabout in Downtown Montgomery

by Ellis Eskew

If you’re traveling to a Biscuits’ game or just driving through downtown Montgomery,

you’ll notice something new in the middle of the road.

It’s a new traffic roundabout, and it’s also a 25-foot concrete baseball.

The project cost the city an estimated $250,000 dollars.

There will still be traffic signals at the 5-point intersection of Tallapoosa and Coosa Streets, but city officials hope it will help traffic run smoother.

“The total project was for a pedestrian friendly environment. So we wanted to pull all the crosswalks in closer together. We wanted to have a 4-way stop condition or an all-way stop condition so that all the traffic was slowed down, so that it wasn’t that high speed venue that it has been in the past,” said Public Works Director Chris Conway.

Conway says the city is also working to create more parking on Jefferson Street when Dreamland moves to what is now Railyard Brewery.