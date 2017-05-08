Selma Murder Investigation Continues, New Details Released

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

New details are released in a Selma murder investigation where a man was found shot to death in his front yard.

Lt. Tory Neely says robbery may have been the motive behind the city’s third homicide of the year.

Sixty-three year old Charlie Sanders was found shot to death in the front yard of his home early Friday morning.

“The victim was missing property off his body,” said Neely.

“He received a gunshot wound to the head area which caused his death. We’re currently conducting an investigation into that incident.”

Anyone with information about the case — call the Selma Police at (334) 874-2125.