90 + Degree Heat !

by Shane Butler

We continue under the influence of a high pressure system. This is keeping the sky sunny and the air dry. The ridge will hold on through Thursday but after that a cold front heads our way. Temps will top out around 90 each afternoon. Once the front arrives we will see the heat back off a bit due to showers and t-storms. There’s still the threat of a few strong to severe storms with this frontal system Friday. We get on the backside of the front and improving weather conditions return for Saturday afternoon. Mom’s Day is looking sunny and warm with temps back into the mid 80s Sunday afternoon. A sunny and warm weather pattern re-establishes itself early next week.