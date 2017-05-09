Biscuits Give Up Five Unanswered, Fall to Lookouts 5-2

by Rashad Snell

Down 5-2 in ninth the Lookouts (18-14) responded with five unanswered runs thanks to a Jonathan Rodriguez grand slam as the Biscuits (16-15) blew a four run lead falling 6-5 Tuesday morning at Riverwalk.

Greg Harris (1-2) had his best performance of the season throwing six scoreless innings while allowing just five hits and striking out five in a no-decision.

The Biscuits got to former major leaguer Paul Clemens (0-2) early, after retiring the first batter, he issued a walk to Michael Russell and then allowed a two-run double to left by Cade Gotta to give Montgomery a 2-0 lead after one.

Russell added some insurance runs for the Biscuits in the bottom of the third with a solo-blast to left field, his third home run in 2017 and the Biscuits added two more, one in the fifth and one in the sixth to make it a 5-1 game.

Chattanooga finally got on the board in the eighth with a Rodriguez RBI-double to right field to cut the lead to just three, 5-2, heading into the ninth. Yoel Espinal entered in the top half of the inning and struggled yielding back-to-back walks to Ryan Walker and Levi Michael before hitting Engelb Vielma with a pitch to load the bases. Rodriguez sealed the victory with a grand slam to left center and helped Chattanooga earn their 18th win of the season.

Closer Yoel Espinal (0-1) had a rough outing surrendering five runs on two hits in one inning of work to earn his first loss of the year and prevent the Biscuits from jumping Chattanooga for the third spot in the North Division.