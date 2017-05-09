Biscuits Respond with Eight Unanswered in 9-4 Win

The Biscuits (16-14) went down early and then stormed back by responding with eight unanswered runs to win their second-straight game 9-4 over the Chattanooga Lookouts (17-14) Monday night at Riverwalk Stadium. The Biscuits (16-14) went down early and then stormed back by responding with eight unanswered runs to win their second-straight game 9-4 over the Chattanooga Lookouts (17-14) Monday night at Riverwalk Stadium.

Hunter Wood had a decent outing in his sixth start of the season surrendering four runs on five hits and struck out six, with his one blemish being the grand slam home run he allowed in the fourth inning.

The Biscuits got on the board first in the bottom half of the second thanks to a Nathan Lukes RBI double to left field that flew over the head of Chattanooga left-fielder Lamonte Wade and scored Granden Goetzman to give the Biscuits an early 1-0 lead midway through two.

Wood and Fernando Romero retired their respective sides in the third and then momentum moved in Chattanooga’s direction in the fourth. Jonathan Rodriguez tallied a single to left and Lamonte Wade reached on an infield base hit before Ryan Walker drew a walk to load the bases. Dan Rohlfing blasted a grand-slam shot to right field to put the Lookouts up 4-1. It was Wood’s only blemish in an otherwise solid performance for the right-hander.

Montgomery responded in a big way by bring across three runs in the bottom half of the fifth inning off a couple of mistakes for the Lookouts defense. Michael Russell reached on a high throw from Nick Gordon that sailed over 1B Rodriguez’ head. Andrew Velazquez was hit by a pitch and then consecutive bunts by Braxton Lee and Alec Sole brought across two runs. Lee would score on a wild pitch as well to put the Biscuits up 5-4 and they never looked back.

Things almost got out of hand for the Biscuits in the sixth as Fernando Baez loaded the bases before striking out a pair and throwing a wild pitch that ricocheted off the back wall into Justin O’ Conner’s glove who then tagged Wade out at home to end the inning.

Over the next two innings the Biscuits would bring across four more and up their total to eight unanswered runs and are now just three games behind the Jackson Generals for the top spot.

Joe McCarthy went 2-5 with two triples and became the third Biscuit to put together a 12-game hit-streak tying Riley Unroe and Nick Ciuffo.