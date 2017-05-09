Full Moon Bar-B-Que Coming to Eastchase

Posted:

by Rashad Snell

Jim Wilson & Associates, LLC (JWA) announces the sale of a one acre parcel of land at Eastchase to Full Moon Bar-B-Que. The new restaurant location is a part of the Eastchase Central development on Eastchase Parkway directly across from Hampton Inn & Suites. Eastchase Central is a new JWA development under construction and includes Kirkland’s, Marshalls/HomeGoods and Five Below.

“As the developer of Eastchase, a question long asked of us has been ‘when will you make barbeque a part of the restaurant selection’ and today we have the answer,” said Will Wilson, President of Jim Wilson & Associates, “as we bring Full Moon Bar-B-Que to Montgomery and Eastchase.”

Full Moon has locations throughout Alabama with a large concentration of stores in the Birmingham metro area. The Montgomery Eastchase location will be the company’s 14th store.

From the Full Moon website – “Full Moon has a long, delicious history of great Southern-style ‘que made in the time-honored, traditional way — with quality meats cooked low and slow over a hickory wood-fired pit and spiced with a mouthwatering, award-winning chow chow and BBQ sauce.

The Eastchase location of Full Moon is scheduled to open late summer, 2017.

