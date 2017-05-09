Gov. Ivey Continues Support of Baby Box Program

by Rashad Snell

Governor Kay Ivey announces her support for the continuation of the Baby Box Program in Alabama. The program has transitioned to the Alabama Department of Human Resources, which will facilitate its expansion into Alabama.

Previously, the program was under the supervision of the Office of Rural Development until its transition to the Department of Human Resources. The program provides all expecting and new parents a free Baby Box after they complete online parenting education. In 2017, the program is expected to distribute up to 60,000 Baby Boxes, ensuring that every expecting family in Alabama has access to this free resource regardless of socioeconomic background.

“The Baby Box program is important for expectant families in our state. Being able to provide this much needed resource is important for the promotion of a strong understanding of infant care,” Governor Ivey said. “The information learned through this program is imperative during the beginning stages of life, because it helps decrease the infant mortality rate and increase awareness for all families. Children are our future and their future begins with a safe sleeping environment.”

Looking forward, DHR will be reaching out to the organizations that have volunteered to help parents access the Baby Boxes and provide parenting education. DHR will also be actively recruiting new organizations to help new and expecting parents acquire their own Baby Boxes.

“DHR is pleased to have the opportunity to continue this important program. Children are vulnerable at birth and continue to be at a heightened risk during the first months of their lives,” DHR Commissioner Nancy Buckner said. “Child deaths due to unsafe sleeping environments are totally preventable. Making sure that children have a safe sleep environment is one of the most important things we can do to protect infants.”

How Alabama New Parents Can Get Their Free Baby Box

It takes only 3 easy steps for Alabama’s expecting and new parents to get their free Baby Box:

Register for free online at babyboxuniversity.com as an Alabama resident. Be sure to include your correct contact information, including mailing address. Watch the 10-15 minute Alabama syllabus at babyboxuniversity.com. After taking a short quiz, you will receive a certificate of completion and be able to select local pick-up or direct delivery of your Baby Box. If you select direct delivery, your Baby Box will ship to the address you provided when you registered on Baby Box University. If you select local pick up, bring your Baby Box University certificate to the closest participating distribution site to collect your Baby Box.

All expecting parents living in Alabama are eligible to receive a Baby Box which includes newborn essentials such as diapers, baby wipes, activity cards, breast pads and nipple cream for breastfeeding mothers, onesie, waterproof tote bag and more.