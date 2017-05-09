Junior League Awards $88,000 in Grants to Local Non-Profits

by Ellis Eskew

The Junior League of Montgomery is known for supporting non-profits throughout the region.

Tuesday evening they presented grants to ten local non-profits.

“I was telling someone the other day there is a line from “Wicked” that says, ‘because of you, I have changed for the good.’ And I think that’s what it is all about. We need to give back to the community. The needs in the River Region are so great,” said Junior League President Kelli Wise.

Ten non-profits from Girls on the Run to Medical Aids Outreach of Alabama,

they all received funds to help their organizations thrive.

“These are organizations that improve our city. And we are so grateful that we, as Junior Leaguers, that we not only can provide resources to these non-profits, but we also provide volunteer hours,” said Wise.

Brantwood Children’s home was one of those recipients with a ten thousand dollar grant.

“The money is to provide for back to school shopping and also to provide for birthday parties and gifts throughout the year for some 30 plus kids that will have birthdays throughout the year. And provide clothing for our kids to go to school throughout the year,” said Brantwood Exec. Director Gerald Jones.