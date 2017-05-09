The Late Kevin Turner Apart of 2017 Alabama Sports Hall of Fame Class

by Rashad Snell

The former Alabama and NFL star, the late Kevin Turner, will be one of eight to be inducted into the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame on Saturday, May 13.

Born on June 12, 1969 in Prattville, Alabama, Turner played collegiately at the University of Alabama. He served as the team captain for the 1991 team. He received the Spring Practice Award (the Sylvester Croom Commitment to Excellence) in 1990.

He was a third round draft choice in the 1992 NFL Draft. He began his career in the NFL with the New England Patriots. He played three seasons for the Patriots before being traded to the Philadelphia Eagles, where he played five seasons.

He was presented with the NFL Ed Block Courage Award in 1996 by the Eagles for overcoming adversity on and off the field. He passed away on March 24, 2016 due to ALS.

Other members of the ASHOF Class of 2017 include: Lee DeFore (Basketball), Ken Donahue (Football), Jim Goostree (Administrator), Jeff Herrod (Football), Todd Jones (Baseball), Takeo Spikes (Football) and Carnell Williams (Football).

For ticket information to the May 13th Induction Banquet at the Sheraton Birmingham Hotel, call the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame at 205-323-6665.