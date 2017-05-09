Summer Preview Ahead

by Ryan Stinnett

No weather issues expected through Thursday, as we are actually going to be having a summer-like preview. Our days should feature mainly sunny conditions and highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s are expected today, tomorrow, and Thursday. Our nights will be fair, mainly clear, and comfortable with lower 60s expected.

LATE WEEK RAIN/STORMS: Clouds increase Thursday night, and our rain event comes Friday. Looks like the best chance of rain will come Friday afternoon and Friday night, with potential for about 1/2 to 1 inch of rain for the northern half of the state. Thunderstorms are expected, but for now the overall severe weather threat looks pretty limited with questionable instability. The high Friday afternoon will be back down in the lower 80s because of clouds and rain.

MOTHER’S DAY WEEKEND: Friday’s rain/storms will exit Friday night and another great weekend of weather is ahead. We are expecting a clearing sky as drier air returns Saturday, and both Saturday and Sunday will feature mainly sunny conditions; highs Saturday will be in the upper 70s, with lower 80s for Sunday.

NEXT WEEK: Warm, dry weather continues through the first half of the week; seems like the next chance of wet weather will come Wednesday night or Thursday of next week. Temperatures should be in the upper 70s and lower 80s, which is pretty close to seasonal levels.

Have a terrific Tuesday!

Ryan