i-Team: Who Killed Shannon Paulk? Part 1 & 2

by Rashad Snell

Nearly 16 years ago, the City of Prattville was shaken by a tragic crime, when a little girl went missing. The little girl was later found murdered.

11-year old Shannon Paulk went outside to play one day and was never seen alive again. Today, authorities are still searching for her killer.

Alabama news Network anchor, Olivia Deas looks into what is being done to solve this “cold case”.

Part 1

Part 2