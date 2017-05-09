Troy University to Host Sunbelt Conference Softball Championship Tournament

by Danielle Wallace

Eight teams are gearing up for an eventful week ahead, as they compete for bragging rights at the Sun Belt Softball Championship Tournament.

“I think that the favorite of the tournament is Louisiana Lafayette who traditionally is the strongest team in our conference and a national power-a team that’s been to the world series,” says Troy University Athletic Director, Jeremy McClain.

But how does the tournament highlight Troy University. Athletic director Jeremy McClain says it’s another opportunity to show off what Troy University has to offer.

“We’ve hosted several events from a conference stand point before and we take a lot of pride in doing it the right way, being great hosts and that will be what we’ll be striving to do this week,” says McClain.

For the city of Troy, the tournament brings in more money as fans make their way into town for not only the tournament but also Troy University’s graduation set for Friday.

“Usually in the square, in the area we’re packed. we put on on extra people at our restaurants,” says Kathy Saur, President of the Pike County Chamber of Commerce.

“It’s an opportunity for them to spend a lot of time in a great community and hopefully spend their money and leave some of that with us in Troy,” says McClain.

City officials say it’s another chance to ensure visitors enjoy Troy.

“We do our best to make sure everyone has a good time,” says Saur.

“It’s a great opportunity not only for the community and the campus to host this event but really a great chance to see some really, really good softball,” says McClain.

The tournament begins Wednesday and ends Saturday with a championship game. ESPN3 will broadcast the 4 day tournament.