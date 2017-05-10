Date Set for 4th Annual Camellia Bowl

by Rashad Snell

The fourth annual Raycom Media Camellia Bowl will be played Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017, at the historic Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Ala. The game will feature a team from the Mid-American Conference against a team from the Sun Belt Conference and will be televised at7 p.m. CST (8 p.m. ET) on ESPN and aired on ESPN Radio.

“We are excited to announce that we will be kicking off in prime time this year,” said Johnny Williams, Raycom Media Camellia Bowl Executive Director. “We have had three unforgettable games that were decided in the final seconds. We look forward to continuing the tradition of opening the bowl season.”

In their second consecutive Raycom Media Camellia Bowl appearance, Appalachian State University defeated the University of Toledo 31-28 in front of more than 20,000 fans.

For up-to-the-minute information, visit camelliabowl.com or follow on Twitter and Facebook.

The Raycom Media Camellia Bowl is one of 13 games owned and operated by ESPN Events, a division of ESPN.