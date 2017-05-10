Gov. Ivey Awards Butler Co. Grant for New Law Enforcement Equipment

by Rashad Snell

Two law enforcement agencies in Butler County will obtain new equipment thanks to grants awarded by Gov. Kay Ivey.

The City of Greenville will use two grants totaling $8,346 to purchase new ballistic vests to protect police officers from gunshots and to upgrade equipment used by the department’s special response team.

With a $3,804 grant, the Butler County Commission will purchase new targets for the Sheriff’s Department’s firing range.

“Our law enforcement officers deserve our gratitude for working hard each day to protect and serve our communities,” Ivey said. “I am pleased to help these agencies replace old, worn equipment with new models to help officers and deputies perform their duties even more effectively.”

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grants from funds made available by the U.S. Justice Department.

“This grant is a continuation of ADECA’s strong partnership with the Greenville Police Department, Butler County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies across Alabama,” ADECA Director Jim Byard Jr. said. “ADECA is proud to partner with law enforcement officers who make our communities stronger by keeping our residents safe.”

ADECA administers an array of programs supporting law enforcement and traffic safety, economic development, energy conservation, water resource management and recreation development.

Ivey notified Greenville Mayor Dexter McLendon and Butler County Commission Chairman Frank Hickman that the grants had been approved.