MPD Officer, Two Others Arrested on Drug Charges

by Rashad Snell

Montgomery Police Department initiated a criminal investigation after receiving information alleging the involvement of an MPD officer with controlled and illegal drugs. The investigation identified Amanda Millwood, 38, employed as an MPD officer, as a suspect.

Late Tuesday, May 9, MPD arrested Millwood and two additional suspects in connection with the investigation. MPD charged Amanda Millwood and Constance Millwood, 34, with two counts each of unlawful distribution of a controlled substance, and Beverlee Gardner, 36, with unlawful possession of a controlled substance. All three were transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility, where Amanda and Constance Millwood were each being held under $10,000 bonds. Gardner was being held under a $1,500 bond.

MPD Chief Ernest Finley said, “The off-duty conduct of police officers must reflect their on-duty responsibilities. We will not tolerate Illegal activity on the part of our officers, and last night’s arrest makes that clear.”

MPD immediately placed Millwood on mandatory leave and initiated disciplinary action. Millwood has been employed with MPD for nine years.

MPD’s investigation is continuing, and no additional information is available for release at this time.