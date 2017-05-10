National Security Forum at Maxwell Air Force Base

by Andrew James

People from across the nation are in Montgomery this week for the National Security Forum at Maxwell Air Force Base. Wednesday participants had the chance to go inside the life of Airmen as they are preparing for deployment.

The group went through mock deployment exercises and then toured a C-130 aircraft.

Participants say the event gave them a new perspective on the military.

“It is just awesome to be around our Air Force men and women and to see the equipment that they work with everyday and we take for granted quite frankly,” explained Mike Williams.

The National Security Conference wraps up Thursday.