Biscuits Win in Fashion with Walk-Off Hit

Michael Russell comes through in extras for the second time this season with a walk-off RBI-single to left to give the Biscuits (17-15) a 4-3 win over the Lookouts (18-15) Wednesday night at Riverwalk Stadium. Michael Russell comes through in extras for the second time this season with a walk-off RBI-single to left to give the Biscuits (17-15) a 4-3 win over the Lookouts (18-15)night at Riverwalk Stadium.

Mike Franco had a solid performance going five innings surrendering just two runs on eight hits while striking out seven. He also escaped a bases load jam in the third by striking out a pair and getting Dan Gamache to fly out to center to end the inning.

Chattanooga jumped out on top in the first thanks to a Jonathan Rodriguez RBI-single to right field and Engelb Vielma would get a base hit to left in the fourth to put the lookouts up 2-0 after four.

The Biscuits responded in the fifth inning by scoring two runs off an RBI- triple from Nathan Lukes and errant throw by left fielder Lamonte Wade that tied the game at two apiece.

Both teams would remain deadlocked at two until the eleventh inning when Vielma came up big again, this time with a RBI sac-fly to right that regained a one run, 3-2, lead for Chattanooga. Just when you thought it might be over, Michael Russell was hit by a pitch from Mason Melotakis and then came around to score on a wild pitch to tie the game at three and send it into the 12th inning.

Russell was the unsung hero hitting his second walk-off of the season, this one an RBI-single to left off closer Todd Van Steensel (3-1) that brought around sole and helped bring the Biscuits within one game of tying the Lookouts for third in the North Division. Brad Schreiber (2-0) pitched a scoreless twelfth to help secure a Biscuits comeback victory.