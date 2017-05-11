House Democrats Continue Delay of Redistricting Bill

by Rashad Snell

House Democrats have continued to stall a vote on a proposal to redraw legislative districts that they say diminish the power of black voters.

A procedural maneuver to have the lengthy redistricting bill read aloud by a computerized voice is expected to take more than 10 hours Thursday.

Federal judges in January ordered the legislature to redraw voting districts after ruling they were unconstitutionally gerrymandered on racial lines.

Republicans say the redistricting proposal corrects problems identified by the court. Democrats say the plan keeps black voters unfairly confined to minority districts.

The GOP-led House has enough votes to pass the bill but Democrats say they intend to delay the proposal as long as possible.

The automated reading of the 539-page bill began on Tuesday night.

