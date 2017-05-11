MPD Investigates Fatal North Gap Loop Shooting

by Rashad Snell

The Montgomery Police Department has initiated a homicide investigation following the death of Dennis Jones, 22, of Montgomery. Jones was pronounced dead after sustaining a fatal gunshot wound late Wednesday evening.

At about 11:30 p.m., MPD and Fire Medics responded to the 1100 block of North Gap Loop after receiving a report of a possible vehicle accident. There, they located Jones in a vehicle. He had sustained a fatal gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The circumstances surrounding this fatal shooting are under investigation and no additional information is available at this time.

Police ask individuals with knowledge of this shooting to call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000, or the Montgomery Police Department at 625-2831.