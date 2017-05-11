Senate Approves Ten Commandments Display Bill

by Rashad Snell

Alabama voters might go to the polls on putting the Ten Commandments on display in school and public buildings.

The Alabama Senate approved the bill on a 23-7 vote amid criticisms that it was an unconstitutional establishment of religion.

The bill moves to the Alabama House of Representatives, but faces an uncertain future with a few meeting days remaining.

The proposal by Republican Sen. Gerald Dial would put in the Alabama Constitution that the Ten Commandments can be displayed on public property. The displays would have to be mingled with other historical materials in an effort to pass constitutional muster.

Dial’s bill specifies that Alabama couldn’t use public money to defend the displays if lawsuits were filed. However, Dial says he believes lawyers will volunteer to help.

