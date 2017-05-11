Showers & T-storms Friday

by Shane Butler

A frontal boundary is heading southward and it’s going to help bring in our next rain event. Moisture is on the increase and the area will be prime for showers and t-storms Friday afternoon into the evening hours. Some of the storms could be strong and possibly severe. The main threats will be gusty winds, hail, frequent lightning, and heavy rain. The front advance just to our south but may be close enough for clouds and showers to stick around for part of Saturday. We see high pressure pushing into the deep south on Sunday and this will put us back into a sunny and warmer weather pattern once again. It’s looking a lot like summer most of next week. Daytime highs will hit the upper 80s to lower 90s!