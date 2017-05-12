Firefighters Honored at First Reunion

by Andrew James

Active and retired Montgomery firefighters gathered Friday evening for their first reunion.

The program paid special tribute to firefighters who have lost their lives over the years and to those who fought the Dale’s Penthouse fire in 1967.

Stallworth Smith and Barney Gibbons both fought the historic fire that killed 26 people and recall being stuck in an elevator and having to climb down 11 stories in the elevator shaft.

“Going through your mind, you think well that’s the end,” explained Gibbons.

Public Safety Director Chris Murphy helped honor the firefighters at the event.

“I know the sacrifice they make,” he explained, “and they’re kind of the unsung heroes because you just expect it.

Organizers hope to make this reunion an annual event.