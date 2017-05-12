Lt. General Steven Kwast Delivers Troy University Commencement Address

by Danielle Wallace

Over 900 students are new graduates of Troy University.

The university held it’s spring commencement in Trojan arena Friday morning. The graduates represent 29 states and 13 nations. Lieutenant General Steven Kwast, Commander and President of Air University at Maxwell Air Force base, delivered the commencement address. Kwast left students with the message of discovering their passions in order to serve others around them.

“Refine that gift in the service of others. That simple truth…That simple truth will set you free,” says Kwast.

Kwast helps graduate over 120 non resident officers and 50,000 resident officers, enlisted and civilian personnel every year at Air University.