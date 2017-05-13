Judge Mathis Speaks at Concordia College Alabama Graduation

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

The Honorable Greg Mathis from the award-winning television court show, Judge Mathis, gave the commencement address at Concordia College Alabama in Selma this morning.

Mathis told the graduates their degrees will open the door to more opportunities in life and that comes with an obligation to help others.

He also told the graduates to continue to face life’s challenges and to never give up.

“His message was very powerful. He told us with this degree, its worth nothing unless we give back to our community,” said CCA nursing graduate Krista Purdie.

It was Concordia College Alabama’s 91st Commencement Exercise.

School officials say seventy-one graduates received degrees.