Mothers Celebrate Mother’s Day at the Montgomery Zoo

by Caitlyn Cline

Moms were able to enjoy an extra special Mother’s Day at the Montgomery Zoo, where they got in free all day long.

The Montgomery Zoo lets moms in for free on Mother’s Day every year, as a way to say thank you. Moms were able to see all kinds of animals with their families. Even the animal moms got enjoy some time with their kids.

All moms were celebrating the day, whether their kids were with them or not.

“They’re all my babies,” says Tracy Boswell, mother of five. “None of them’s here with me today, they all had other plans. I miss them and love them. I’m here with my mom!”

“Well, when you’ve got three daughters that’s a really hard question!” says Boswell’s mom Sylvia Patterson, when asked about her favorite part of being a mom. “But no, I am so proud of my daughters, I wouldn’t give nothing in the world for these three.”

Don’t worry dads, moms don’t get all the special treatment. Dads get in the zoo for free all day Father’s Day.