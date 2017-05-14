Summer-like Weather Pattern This Week

by Ben Lang

It was a fairly pleasant and warm mother’s day. High temperatures were in the mid and upper 80s for much of the afternoon. All of central and south Alabama will remain dry tonight. Temperatures will be mild, falling into the low 60s just before sunrise. Some patchy may also develop after midnight tonight, and could impact the Monday morning commute. However, any fog that does form will diminish by the late morning hours.

Monday will begin a hot and summerlike pattern. Afternoon highs could approach the lower 90s. The area should remain dry through Wednesday, but highs will continue to run in the low 90s. Overnight lows will only fall to the mid and upper 60s through the first half of the week. Isolated afternoon storms, more typical of mid-summer, will be more likely by Thursday. They will also be possible on Friday.

Better chances for rain will arrive next weekend ahead of an approaching storms system from the west. The best chances for rain will be from Saturday through Monday. Temperatures should hold a bit cooler thanks to the better chances for rain, but still warm in the mid-80s.