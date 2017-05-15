Inmate Fatally Stabbed at Bibb Co. Prison

by Rashad Snell

The Alabama Department of Corrections is investigating a fatal stabbing that happenedMonday at the Bibb Correctional Facility in Brent.

Jamie Marcus Witherspoon, 34, was fatally stabbed during an altercation with another inmate inside the facility at approximately 11 a.m. Witherspoon was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead at 11:47 a.m.

A second inmate who was stabbed in the incident was treated at the facility’s infirmary. The inmate’s name is not being released as a security measure.

Justin Sanders, 28, is a suspect in the double stabbing and faces murder and attempted murder charges. Prison officials said Sanders used a makeshift weapon in the stabbings during an altercation in one of the facility dorms. No other inmates were involved and the reason for the altercation is not known at this time.

Sanders is serving a 15-year sentence on a 2016 second-degree robbery conviction out of Jefferson County. Witherspoon was sentenced to 35-years in 2008 for a first-degree robbery in Tuscaloosa County.

The facility is locked down while the Department of Corrections investigates the incident.