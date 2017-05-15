Corrections Officer Acquitted on False Report Charges

by Ellis Eskew

A judge finds a former corrections officer not guilty of false report.

But that false claim caused him to lose his job.

Myron Chappell has served within the Alabama Department of Corrections for eight years.

But he was let go from his job last December for something that allegedly happened 10 months before.

Monday Chappell and his attorney Julian McPhillips held a press conference.

Chappell says the claim was all over where he found drugs after strip searching an inmate.

Court documents showed the witnesses contradicted themselves when they testified, which ultimately led to Chappell being acquitted of his charges.

“The correctional officers have come and testified and correctly so. It’s not like he beat up on somebody. Nobody said he did that. And nobody said he brought the drugs in either. The inmate had them. And he found them here and somebody said no they were here. And it was just baloney,” said McPhillips.

“I’m glad this lengthy process is over. I’ve got to go through one more court date and that one is Thursday. And I really just want my job back to provide for my family,” said Chappell.

This is the second time in 6 weeks that a Department of Corrections Officer has been vindicated of criminal charges against him.

McPhillips says he is calling on the Commissioner Jeff Dunn to step down and will also be calling for the resignation of its Director for Investigations and Intelligence Division Arnaldo Mercado.