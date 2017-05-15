Eighth Inning Rally Lifts Biscuits to 4-3- Win

by Rashad Snell

The Biscuits (20-16) squandered another 2-0 lead, but rallied in the eighth inning to stun the Tennessee Smokies (22-15) with a 4-3 come-from-behind victory over their North Division rivals on Sunday afternoon at Smokies Stadium. The Biscuits (20-16) squandered another 2-0 lead, but rallied in the eighth inning to stun the Tennessee Smokies (22-15) with a 4-3 come-from-behind victory over their North Division rivals on Sunday afternoon at Smokies Stadium.

Greg Harris got the start for Montgomery and dominated through the first five innings, striking out a season-high eleven in his seventh outing of the season. After being held scoreless through the first four innings by Tennessee starter Trevor Clifton, the Biscuits would provide their right-hander with a 2-0 advantage thanks to an RBI-double by Nathan Lukes and an RBI-single by Mac James.

Then in the sixth, the Smokies would finally crack Harris, who surrendered a leadoff home run to second baseman Andrew Ely to make it 2-1. Later in the inning, David Bote would line a single into left that Lukes misplayed, and allowed two runs to score to put Tennessee up 3-2.

The Smokies would carry that lead into the eighth when Grant Kay swung at the first pitch he saw from Brad Markey (0-1) and tattooed it over the left field fence for his third home run of the season that tied the game at three. Cade Gotta doubled in the subsequent at-bat, and after Justin O’Conner moved the right fielder to third on a deep fly-out to center, and Lukes was put on on an intentional pass, James delivered another RBI-single to put the Biscuits in front for good.

After Kyle Bird (1-0) worked a scoreless seventh and eighth, Diego Castillo entered in the ninth, and picked up his second save of the series, getting Carlos Penalver to sky to center with a runner stranded at third.