Man Charged with Murder in Vaughn Road Fatal Crash

by Rashad Snell

The Montgomery Police Department has charged a Montgomery man with murder in connection with a weekend crash that resulted in the death of a 27-year old woman.

Ashleigh Perkins of Montgomery was killed in the two-vehicle crash at about 10:30 p.m. Saturday, May 13. The crash happened in the 7600 block of Vaughn Road.

MPD’s investigation indicates Perkins was a passenger in a 2007 Lexus ES 350 when it was struck by a 2016 Dodge Challenger. MPD arrested the driver of the Dodge, LaDarius Laffitte, 29, and transported him to the Montgomery County Detention Facility. Officers took Laffitte into custody at the scene of the crash.

Neither Laffitte nor the remaining two adult occupants of the Lexus sustained injuries.

According to MPD’s investigation, the Lexus was traveling eastbound on Vaughn Road and attempting to turn left when it was struck by the Dodge, which was travelling at an extremely high rate of speed.

MPD is continuing to investigate the crash, and no additional details are available for release at this time.