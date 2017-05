New Superintendent for Pike Road School System

by Stefanie Hicks

The town of Pike Road has a new school superintendent.

The school board officially voted for Dr. Chuck Ledbetter to fill the position. Ledbetter is the current superintendent of Dothan City Schools. He was the only finalist out of a group of eight candidates for the position.

Pike Road began searching for a new superintendent after Suzanne Freeman announced her retirement.

Ledbetter takes over on June 1st.