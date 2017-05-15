Selma Police Investigate City’s Fourth Homicide

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Selma police are investigating the city’s fourth homicide of the year.

Captain Johnny King says 37 year old Alicostro Moore of Selma was shot Thursday night at Selma Square Apartments on the 1200 block of Woodrow Avenue.

King says several men pulled up in a vehicle, got out and started shooting.

“We’re asking anyone with information please give us a call because we’d like to bring these, like to solve this crime and bring this family some, family some justice to it,” he said.

King said officers responded to the shooting at around 9:30 pm — and found Moore lying on the ground wounded.

He said its unclear at this time whether Moore had been the intended target in the shooting.

“He was taken to the local hospital where he later passed away,” said King.

“We’re asking anyone with information please come forward. We’d like to bring the family closure and then, plus we want to get a killer off the, off the street.”

No arrests have been made in the case and the shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information that can help police solve the case call (334) 874-2125 — or West Alabama Crime Stoppers at (866) 44-CRIME.