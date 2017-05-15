A taste of summer-like heat !

by Shane Butler

It’s going to look and feel a lot like summer this week. High pressure over the area will provide abundant sunshine along with 90 degree heat. A disturbance will pass through here Thursday and we should see a few showers or t-storms. This may knock the heat down just a bit in spots. It’s back to sunny and dry Friday and Saturday. Temps will return to around 90 for afternoon highs. Our next disturbance slides in here Sunday. This system will generate another round of showers and t-storms. This system departs and it’s right back to sunny and dry conditions early next week.