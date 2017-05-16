Biscuits Fall to Smokies for First Time This Season
The Biscuits (21-17) lost for the first time this season against the Tennessee Smokies (23-16) on Tuesday morning at Smokies Stadium, dropping the fourth game of their five-game series, 7-1.
Jose Mujica (2-3) got the start for Montgomery and entered the game with the fifth-best ERA (1.87) in the Southern League, but the right-hander got off to a rocky start in the first serving up a three-run home run to Smokies right-fielder Yasiel Balaguert to put Tennessee up 3-0 early.
In the second, the Smokies were at it again, this time with center fielder Charcer Burks taking Mujica deep over the left-field wall for another three-run homer. Two batters later, second baseman David Bote would launch a solo blast, also over the left-field wall, to make it 7-0.
The Biscuits offense was kept mostly silent by Smokies starter Duane Underwood, Jr. (4-1) who twirled five innings of one-run ball. But Montgomery got a bright spot from Grant Kay who became the first member of the Butter and Blue to hit an inside-the-park home run since Juniel Querecuto did it in September of 2015. Kay hit his off the right-center field wall that Burks ran into, allowing the designated hitter to come all the way around and score as the ball caromed back into play in the third.
The Biscuits will try to take four out of five for the first time this season when Tyler Brashears (0-0) takes on Zach Hedges (5-2) in the series finale on Wednesday at 10:30 AM.