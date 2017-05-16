Biscuits Fall to Smokies for First Time This Season

by Rashad Snell

The Biscuits (21-17) lost for the first time this season against the Tennessee Smokies (23-16) on Tuesday morning at Smokies Stadium, dropping the fourth game of their five-game series, 7-1.

Jose Mujica (2-3) got the start for Montgomery and entered the game with the fifth-best ERA (1.87) in the Southern League, but the right-hander got off to a rocky start in the first serving up a three-run home run to Smokies right-fielder Yasiel Balaguert to put Tennessee up 3-0 early.

In the second, the Smokies were at it again, this time with center fielder Charcer Burks taking Mujica deep over the left-field wall for another three-run homer. Two batters later, second baseman David Bote would launch a solo blast, also over the left-field wall, to make it 7-0.

The Biscuits offense was kept mostly silent by Smokies starter Duane Underwood, Jr. (4-1) who twirled five innings of one-run ball. But Montgomery got a bright spot from Grant Kay who became the first member of the Butter and Blue to hit an inside-the-park home run since Juniel Querecuto did it in September of 2015. Kay hit his off the right-center field wall that Burks ran into, allowing the designated hitter to come all the way around and score as the ball caromed back into play in the third.