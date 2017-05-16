Biscuits Take Series from Smokies

by Rashad Snell

The Biscuits (21-16) won the series against the Tennessee Smokies (22-16) on Monday night, defeating their North Division rivals for a third-straight game, 7-3.

Mike Franco (3-0) got the start on the mound for Montgomery and went five innings allowing just two runs on three hits with six walks and no strikeouts. The Biscuits are now 7-0 in games that Franco has started this season.

The right-hander would get plenty of run support as the Biscuits struck first in the first with an RBI-single by third baseman Kean Wong, who was transferred back to Montgomery from AAA Durham earlier today. In the second, second baseman Riley Unroe added an RBI-single to double the Biscuit advantage.

Smokies catcher Cael Brockmeyer would slam a home run to right-center in the third to cut the deficit to one, but the Biscuits would tack on two more runs in the fourth thanks to an RBI-double by Andrew Velazquez and an Unroe sac fly to put the game out of reach.

In the seventh, Grant Kay would deliver a sac fly of his own, and Cade Gotta an RBI-double, before a Nathan Lukes RBI-single gave the Biscuits their seventh and final run. Edwin Fierro tossed three brilliant shutout innings out of the bullpen surrendering one hit and fanning four, and Jordan Harrison pitched the ninth en route to the win. And Braxton Lee reached base for a Southern League-leading 24 th-consecutive game with a single in the fourth.