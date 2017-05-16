Board Members Upset with MPS Intervention Process

by Andrew James

A few months in to the State Department of Education’s intervention into Montgomery Public Schools, board members are speaking out about the process. Many say they are unhappy with how the intervention has gone so far.

Board Member Melissa Snowden says the intervention has not been the collaborative process they expected it to be. She says the lack of a clear plan has board members confused about what they can do to help improve schools.

“Right now there’s not really a map of how to get to what our goals are,” she shared, “and hopefully our goals are student achievement.”

Snowden says that educational audits of the 27 schools under the state’s control have been completed and school specific plans should be released in July.

The board plans to present their concerns to state leaders in their monthly meeting next Monday.