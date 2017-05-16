Feels Like Summer !

by Shane Butler

Summer-like conditions have taken a hold on our area and it’s going to stick around for a while. High pressure remains the dominate weather feature over the deep south. This provides us lots of sunshine and dry conditions. We see the dry weather lasting through Wednesday but a few afternoon showers/t-storms will be possible on Thursday. We slip back into the hot and dry conditions Friday and Saturday. High temperatures will hover around the 90 degree mark each afternoon. A disturbance heads our way with some rain Sunday. We expect showers and t-storms along with a break in this heat due to clouds and rain activity. Once this rain event departs on Monday, it’s back to more summer-like weather early next week.