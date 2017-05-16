Sweetwater Bulldogs Win State Championship in Walk-Off Fashion

by Rashad Snell

The Sweetwater Bulldogs, known for winning football championships, captures the AHSAA 1A State Baseball Championship against the Decatur Heritage Eagles.

Braiden Broussard was on the mound to start the game for the Sweetwater Bulldogs.

Sweetwater got the scoring in the bottom of the first inning with a RBI double to left field by Hunter Mendenhall. The Bulldogs would tack on another run in the first inning, with a rope down the third base line for a double by Luke Davis .

After adding a couple more runs in the second inning, a bad throw from right field allows two more runs to score. John Etheridge was be credited with those two RBI’s. Sweetwater would take a commanding 6-0 lead.

Even thought they were down by a large margin, the Eagles didn’t go down lightly as they would tie the game 6-6 and force extra innings. The Eagles would even take the lead 7-6 at the top of the eighth inning. The Eagles added two runs in the eighth inning but one score was taken off the board as a runner left third base early and was called Out after an appeal by the Sweetwater head coach.

Sweetwater headed to the bottom of the eighth inning down 7-6. After the first batter striking out, the Bulldogs were able to get the next three batters on base to load the bases.

Jonah Smith at the plate with bases loaded, hit a shot the just gets past the diving Eagles shortstop’s glove. One run scores, then Shamar Lewis rounds third to beat the throw at the plate for a Bulldogs walk-off win.

The Sweetwater Bulldogs take the 8-7 victory for their first state championship in 27 years. The Bulldogs last state baseball state championship came in 1990.