Perry Hooper Jr. NOT Entering U.S. Senate Race

by Rashad Snell

Former State Representative Perry Hooper Jr. announces he will not run for the U.S. Senate seat in the special election. Hooper says he doesn’t have time to run for the position.

Hoooper stated that he will be supporting current U.S. Senator, Luther Strange, in the election.

