Troy Police Honor Fallen Officers

by Danielle Wallace

The Troy Police recognized fallen officers from their department, Wednesday.

A wreath was placed at the Troy Police Department during the ceremony and another at Bicentennial Park after the ceremony. Officers believe it never gets easy serving as an officer, but it’s worth it to protect their community. They say moments like these are a time to reflect on the lives of others that were once in uniform.

“It’s a reminder of the ultimate sacrifice that our brothers have made in the past and the sacrifice that everyday when we go out that we can make and for the families that are here after that tragedy comes by,” says Lieutenant Bryan Weed of the Troy Police Department.

This is the 39thy year of the Troy Police Department’s Memorial Service for fallen officers.