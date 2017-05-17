Troy University’s Small Business Development Center Helps Area Small Businesses Grow

by Danielle Wallace

Lynn Carter has been to her share of networking events, as a general contractor for the Department of Defense. Now she’s taking advantage of Troy University’s business matchmaker event, to meet with several agencies.

“The Department of Homeland Security, with Fort Rucker, with Marine Corp Logistics at Albany, and Alabama National Guard,” says Carter.

The event is an opportunity for these businesses to network with multiple agencies under one roof, but there’s a catch.

“We run a really tight ship, it’s fifteen minutes with each agency,” Betsy Baker of Troy University’s Small Business Development Center.

Participants have that time to pitch their products and services or simply learn more about a company.

“Government contracting has sort of a mystery to it. Small businesses don’t know how to get started,” says Baker.

“The more that you can get your company name in front of these contracting officers and the multiple agencies represented here today,” says Carter.

With dozens of agencies to choose from, participants have a chance to make their business grow successfully.

“This provides an opportunity for them to get to know the buyers and how it works,” says Baker.

“It helps your opportunity for successful offers,” says Carter.

Coordinators with Troy’s Small Business Development Center say participating spots for the event fill up fast each year. To register for next year you can contact the center at (334) 674-2425.



