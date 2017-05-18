by Shane Butler

Our hot and humid weather pattern continues Friday but it’s looking like the heat will back down a bit due to showers and t-storms over the weekend into next week. Isolated showers and t-storms will be possible Friday but a system moving our way for the weekend will increase our chance for rain both days. We don’t expect anything getting into severe storm criteria but storms that do develop will be capable of heavy rain, lightning, and gusty winds. Rainfall potential of 1-3 inches will be possible through Wednesday of next week.