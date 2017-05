Arrest Made in Montgomery Homicide Case

by Stefanie Hicks

Montgomery Police have made an arrest in a murder case.

32-year-old Larry McCall Jr., was charged with capital murder in the death of 56-year-old Carl Barnes. Barnes was shot late Saturday evening on the 100 block of West Patton Avenue.

Police say Barnes had been wounded by a round fired from outside his home and identified McCall as a suspect. McCall is in the Montgomery County Detention Facility, where he is being held without bond.