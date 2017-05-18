‘National Night Out’ Kicks Off in Montgomery

by Ellis Eskew



Thursday evening, neighbors from across Montgomery came out for a special night out to help build better neighborhoods.

It’s a preview of the National Night Out, which takes place at the end of the summer.

The BONDS program hopes the family friendly event will help give the neighborhood associations the resources they need so they can put on the events in their own communities.

Neighbors say they are invested in making their neighborhoods a better place to live.

“We’re primarily focusing on limiting crime activity within the neighborhood, keeping it clean, that’s another focus that we have sort of looked into and just try to make the neighborhood better anyway we possibly can,” said Evette Harris, Neighborhood Assoc. president in Carver Park.

The official National Night Out will be held Tuesday, August 1st.