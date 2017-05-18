Tensions over “Monkey” Email Erupt on House Floor

by Stefanie Hicks

Simmering tensions over a monkey email sent by an Alabama legislator erupted into shouting match on the House floor.

A black lawmaker on Thursday night said a Republican legislator had offered only excuses, and not an apology, for the email

The email forwarded Wednesday by Republican Rep. Lynn Greer, of Rogersville, described an experiment showing how punished monkeys will eventually stop reaching for a dangling banana as they accept the status quo.

It was sent as African-American lawmakers used delaying tactics to fight legislative districts.

Rep. John Rogers, a black lawmaker from Birmingham shouted at Greer, “I’m not a monkey. … You are a damn monkey.”

Greer said the email was about the need to replace incumbents.

The tensions threatened to derail the last days of the legislative session.

